Rooker went 2-for-4 with an RBI single in a loss to the Astros on Saturday.

Rooker put the Athletics' first run of the night on the board with his fourth-inning knock, which plated Ryan Noda. The 28-year-old's multi-hit effort was his fourth in the last 10 games and snapped him out of a brief 0-for-8 skid over his last two games that included a highly atypical four-strikeout tally in Friday's series opener.