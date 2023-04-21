Rooker (hamstring) is back in the Athletics' lineup for Friday's game against the Rangers, Jessica Kleinschmidt of The Comeback reports.
It will be his first time playing since he was lifted from Tuesday's contest versus the Cubs with a hamstring issue. Rooker is in the designated hitter spot and batting third against Jon Gray.
