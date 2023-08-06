Rooker will start in right field and bat fifth in Sunday's game against the Giants.

Rooker was on the bench for Saturday's 2-1 win, though he entered the contest as a pinch hitter and delivered a single in his lone plate appearance. Back in the lineup Sunday, Rooker has now started in eight of the past nine games and looks to have solidified a regular spot in right field in the wake of Oakland designating Ramon Laureano for assignment. Rooker has posted a modest .689 OPS while striking out at a 37.2 percent clip since the All-Star break, but that level of production is enough to keep his playing time secure in an Oakland lineup lacking in impact bats.