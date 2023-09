Rooker went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Friday's 8-2 win over the Tigers.

Rooker has turned the power all the way up late in the season, homering six times over his last nine games. His blast Friday was his 29th of the campaign. The outfielder has added a .241/.325/.487 slash line with 65 RBI, 59 runs scored, three stolen bases and 18 doubles over 129 contests.