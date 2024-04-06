Rooker went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Tigers.

Rooker got Oakland on the board with two outs in the sixth inning, launching a two-run homer off Tarik Skubal to cut the Tigers' lead to 3-2. It's the first home run of the season for Rooker after he broke out with 30 long balls in 2023. He got off to a slow start, going 0-for-11 in his first three games this year, though Rooker now has four hits in his last three games. While the 29-year-old outfielder offers impressive power, he may be ticketed for a short-side platoon role with Seth Brown.