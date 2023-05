Rooker went 3-for-5 with a home run, a double, three RBI, two runs scored and a walk in a win over the Royals on Friday.

Rooker made an impact early, belting a two-run homer in the third inning followed by an RBI double in the fourth. The breakout slugger is up to 10 long balls and 25 RBI through 26 games this season. Over his last 11 games, he's gone 14-for-40 (.350) with eight extra-base hits.