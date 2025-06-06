Athletics' Brent Rooker: Drives in three
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rooker went 3-for-4 with one double, three RBI, three runs scored and one walk in Thursday's 14-3 victory over the Twins.
Rooker opened the scoring with an RBI single in the first inning of what turned into a blowout. The 30-year-old has been especially impressive over his past 15 games, slashing .373/.448/.610 with eight extra-base hits. On a struggling Athletics team, Rooker has quietly emerged as one of the league's top power hitters since 2023.
More News
-
Athletics' Brent Rooker: Homer, three hits Thursday•
-
Athletics' Brent Rooker: Launches homer No. 10•
-
Athletics' Brent Rooker: Three hits, two steals in loss•
-
Athletics' Brent Rooker: Sets off ninth-inning explosion•
-
Athletics' Brent Rooker: Getting first day off•
-
Athletics' Brent Rooker: Homers in win•