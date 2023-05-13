site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Athletics' Brent Rooker: Gets Saturday off
RotoWire Staff
May 13, 2023
Rooker will sit Saturday against the Rangers.
Rooker hit a walk-off three-run homer Friday, raising his season slash line to .319/.428/.673. His reward will be a day off, with JJ Bleday getting the start in left field while Jordan Diaz serves as the designated hitter.
