Rooker went 2-for-5 with an RBI infield single and a solo home run in a loss to the Mets on Friday.

Rooker's long-ball barrage continued with a 401-foot shot to center field in the sixth inning that served as his fourth homer in three games. The 28-year-old journeyman now boasts a five-game hitting streak as well, one that includes four consecutive two-hit efforts and has pushed his early slash line to a stellar .346/.379/.808 across 29 plate appearances.