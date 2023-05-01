Rooker went 2-for-2 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's win against the Reds.

Rooker took Nick Lodolo deep in the fourth inning of Sunday's contest, giving him nine long balls this season. After the homer, Rooker brought in a run with a sacrifice fly and was also hit by a pitch. Over his last seven games, he's belted five home runs while hitting .384 (10-for-26). The breakout slugger is now slashing .353/.465/.779 with 22 RBI and a 14:16 BB:K through 22 games.