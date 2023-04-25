Rooker went 2-for-4 with two homers, three RBI and two walks in Monday's win over the Angels.

Oakland hit five home runs against Angels starter Jose Suarez, including solo shots from Rooker in the first and third innings. Rooker has gone deep six times with a pair of multi-homer games, all coming in his last 11 games. On the year, he's slashing .333/.441/.729 with 14 RBI and a 9:10 BB:K through 59 plate appearances.