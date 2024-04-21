Rooker went 1-for-4 with a solo home run during Sunday's 6-2 loss to the Guardians.

Rooker homered for the second time in three games since returning from the 10-day IL due to a rib injury. He's swatted four home runs this season -- each coming in his last six games. On the year, Rooker is slashing .205/.244/.538 with a 51.2 percent strikeout rate.