Rooker went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 12-1 loss to the Orioles.

Rooker accounted for Oakland's run of the game with his seventh-inning blast. He's been a bright spot lately, going 10-for-33 (.303) over his last nine games with two homers and two doubles in that span. His blast Sunday earned him the first 20-homer campaign of his career, and he's added 51 RBI, 43 runs scored, two stolen bases and a .245/.329/.469 slash line through 103 contests.