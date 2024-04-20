Rooker went 1-for-2 with a solo home run during Friday's loss to Cleveland.
Rooker didn't draw a start in his first game since returning from the injured list, but he entered as a pinch hitter for Lawrence Butler in the sixth inning and hit a solo shot in the ninth -- his third long ball of the season. The 29-year-old slugger hasn't quite been able to replicate the production he enjoyed during his breakout 2023 campaign, though he remains one of the lone bright spots in a relatively weak Oakland lineup.
More News
-
Athletics' Brent Rooker: Activated from injured list•
-
Athletics' Brent Rooker: Takes positive step Friday•
-
Athletics' Brent Rooker: Heads to injured list•
-
Athletics' Brent Rooker: Remains on bench Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Brent Rooker: Exits with abdominal issue•
-
Athletics' Brent Rooker: Slugs second homer•