Rooker went 1-for-2 with a solo home run during Friday's loss to Cleveland.

Rooker didn't draw a start in his first game since returning from the injured list, but he entered as a pinch hitter for Lawrence Butler in the sixth inning and hit a solo shot in the ninth -- his third long ball of the season. The 29-year-old slugger hasn't quite been able to replicate the production he enjoyed during his breakout 2023 campaign, though he remains one of the lone bright spots in a relatively weak Oakland lineup.