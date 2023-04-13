Rooker went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run in a win over the Orioles on Wednesday.

The well-traveled 28-year-old followed up his two-hit effort Tuesday with another that was highlighted by a 420-foot blast to center in the first inning that plated Tony Kemp and Ramon Laureano to give Oakland a jump start. Rooker has worked out of the cleanup spot in both his starts against right-handed pitching and has hit no lower than sixth, and his early .294/.368/.471 slash line across 19 plate appearances offers some reason for optimism despite the very small sample size.