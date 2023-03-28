Manager Mark Kotsay said Monday that Rooker earned a spot on Oakland's Opening Day roster, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The 28-year-old bounced around from the Twins to the Padres to the Royals last season before being claimed off waivers by the A's in November, and he's now claimed a spot on Oakland's Opening Day roster after he finished spring training with a .906 OPS. Rooker has a .668 OPS in 81 career big-league games, and he's likely to begin the campaign in the short side of a platoon in left field with Conner Capel.