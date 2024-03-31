Rooker is not in the lineup Sunday against the Guardians.
Rooker started on Opening Day and Saturday as the designated hitter, but did not start Friday. In his first nine plate appearances, the 29-year-old has a walk and no hits. Seth Brown is the designated hitter Sunday with Esteury Ruiz starting in left field.
