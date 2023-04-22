Rooker (hamstring) went 1-for-3 with two walks and a run in a win over the Rangers on Friday.

Rooker had been absent from the lineup Wednesday due to the hamstring issue that led to his early exit from Tuesday's contest, and he marked his return in a productive way. The 28-year-old has been one of the few bright spots in what has been a mostly moribund Athletics lineup, posting a .325 average and 1.067 OPS through his first 48 plate appearances.