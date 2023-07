Rooker is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox.

Rooker is in a 3-for-34 slump and finds himself on the bench for the third time in the past four games. The 28-year-old still has an .802 OPS for the season, but that figure remains inflated from a hot April during which he hit .353 with nine home runs. Rooker has a .618 OPS and 34.9 percent strikeout rate since the start of May.