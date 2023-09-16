Rooker will sit Saturday against the Padres.

Rooker leads Oakland in homers (25) this season, and his .239/.324/.467 slash line is good for a 119 wRC+, third on the team behind Ryan Noda and Zack Gelof. Under ordinary circumstances, that would probably be good for an everyday role, but with the 46-101 Athletics firmly in rebuild mode, expect them to continue spreading at-bats around down the stretch so they can evaluate what they have on their roster. Tyler Soderstrom will be Saturday's designated hitter.