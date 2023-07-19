Rookier is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Red Sox.

Even though he was recently honored as the Athletics' only All-Star, Rooker looks to be a prime candidate to lose out on at-bats once Oakland gets the likes of Esteury Ruiz (shoulder) and Ramon Laureano (hand) back from the injured list. Rooker is still struggling to hold down an everyday role even while Ruiz and Laureano have been on the shelf, as the recent promotion of Tyler Soderstrom from Triple-A Las Vegas has left fewer opportunities available at designated hitter. Rooker had picked up starts in the corner outfield in the first two games of the series with Boston, but after striking out in six of his eight plate appearances between those contests, he'll cede his spot in the lineup to Cody Thomas in the finale.