Rooker went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Thursday's 5-3 win over Boston.

That makes it three long balls in Rooker's past five games, and Thursday's blast gave him his third consecutive 30-homer campaign. The slugging outfielder has been an excellent four-category fantasy contributor in 2025, hitting .267 with 87 RBI and 91 runs scored to go with a career-high 40 doubles over 599 at-bats. Rooker has benefitted significantly from seeing around half of his action at hitter-friendly Sutter Health Park -- he has an .891 OPS at home versus a .779 OPS on the road.