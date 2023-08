Rooker went 3-for-5 with two doubles, one RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 9-4 loss to the Orioles.

Rooker was a bright spot for the Athletics in this contest. He's gone 9-for-27 (.333) with three extra-base hits over his last seven games. The outfielder is up to a .246/.332/.466 slash line with 19 home runs, 15 doubles, 50 RBI, 42 runs scored and two stolen bases through 101 contests in his first full major-league season.