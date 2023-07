Rooker (illness) is starting in left field and batting cleanup Monday versus the Red Sox, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Rooker will be back in the lineup after missing Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Twins while dealing with an illness, but he appears ready to go for Monday's series opener with Boston. The 28-year-old has gone 8-for-29 with three homers, five RBI, four runs scored and a stolen base over nine games in July.