Athletics manager Mark Kotsay told reporters that Rooker was removed from Tuesday's game against the Cubs after feeling tightness in his hamstring, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Rooker felt the hamstring tighten up and was removed out of precaution. He should be considered day-to-day with a shot to play in the series finale against the Cubs on Wednesday.
