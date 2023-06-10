Rooker remains on the bench Saturday against Milwaukee, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Rooker's .263/.363/.505 season slash line makes him one of the few bright spots on the Oakland roster, so to see him stuck on the bench for the second consecutive game suggests he may be battling an undisclosed minor injury. It's also possible that the 15-50 Athletics aren't particularly concerned with putting their best lineup on the field and see no need to give everyday at-bats to a journeyman despite his hot start. Whatever the reason for Rooker's absence, it will be JJ Bleday who serves as the designated hitter Saturday.