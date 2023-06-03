Rooker is not in the lineup Saturday against the Marlins.
Rooker went on a heater over the first several weeks of the 2023 regular season and still has strong overall numbers, but he's slashing just .146/.196/.188 with 21 strikeouts in his last 14 games. He hasn't homered since May 12.
