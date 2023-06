Rooker is out of the lineup Wednesday at Cleveland.

Seth Brown will serve as the A's designated hitter and bat third versus the Guardians and young right-hander Gavin Williams. JJ Bleday is starting in left field and hitting fifth. Rooker has gone 1-for-17 with 10 strikeouts across his last five games and his season OPS has dropped from .984 to .832 over the last four weeks.