Rooker isn't starting Tuesday against Atlanta.
Rooker has been one of the few bright spots in Oakland's lineup all season, but a prolonged slump at the plate will cost him to miss his second consecutive start. Ramon Laureano will instead serve as Oakland's designated hitter Tuesday, allowing JJ Bleday to start in left field and bat sixth.
