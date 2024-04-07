Rooker went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Tigers.

The 29-year-old slugger took Kenta Maeda deep in the first inning for a two-run shot before driving in an insurance run with a single in the eighth. Rooker was streaky even in his breakout campaign last year, and his 2024 has already been a roller coaster -- after going 0-for-11 with nine strikeouts over his first three games, he's racked up three multi-hit performances in the last four with a double, two homers, five RBI and only five Ks.