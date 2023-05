Rooker went 2-for-5 with a double and a three-run home run in Friday's 9-7 victory over the Rangers.

Rooker ended the game with a walkoff homer in the bottom of the 10th inning, which was the first of his career. The outfielder/designated hitter now leads MLB with a 1.100 OPS, and is one of the few bright spots on a struggling Athletics team. The 28-year-old is also tied for fourth in the league with 11 home runs.