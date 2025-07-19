Rooker went 2-for-4 with a triple, solo home run and two RBI during Friday's 8-6 loss to the Guardians.

Rooker looked like he was still in home run derby mode Friday, knocking out his 21st home run of the season as part of a two-hit, two-RBI day. In doing so, the 30-year-old extended his hit streak, started before the break, out to seven games. Over that time, he is 11-for-26 (.423 batting average) with a triple, three doubles, three homers and eight RBI.