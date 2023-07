Rooker went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in Monday's 7-0 loss to the Red Sox.

Rooker missed Sunday's game versus the Twins with an illness. While his absence was short, he was unable to be a difference-maker Monday as the Athletics got one-hit by Boston. The outfielder is hitting just .242 in July, right in line with his .241/.335/.470 slash line through 81 contests overall.