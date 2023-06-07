Rooker went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in a win over the Pirates on Tuesday.
Rooker joined Jace Peterson in a late-game power outburst for the Athletics, blasting his 12th homer of the season on a 388-foot shot to left center in the eighth with Jonah Bride aboard. The 28-year-old hadn't left the yard since May 12, but he's now reached safely in five of the last six games.
