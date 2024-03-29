Rooker is not in the Athletics' lineup Friday against the Guardians.
Rooker was the designated hitter for Opening Day on Thursday, but he struggled at the plate, going 0-for-4 with three strikeouts. Switch hitter Abraham Toro will draw the start at DH on Friday against Guardians left-hander Logan Allen.
