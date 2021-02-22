Perez has not yet arrived at spring training due to a visa issue, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The veteran catcher inked a minor-league deal with the Athletics on Jan. 29 but will apparently have to wait a bit longer before getting a chance to jump into workouts. With fellow backstop Sean Murphy still on the mend from lung surgery and not likely to start baseball activity "for a while" according to manager Bob Melvin, Perez could be in line for a solid allotment of reps alongside Aramis Garcia in early workouts and Cactus League games.