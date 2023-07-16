Perez is slated to have his fractured left thumb evaluated by a doctor at some point this coming week, the team's official site reports.
Perez has been on the shelf since July 4 with the fracture, and it was subsequently determined he would not require surgery. If the veteran's progress is deemed to be sufficient during his evaluation, he could be cleared to begin strengthening activities as the next step in his recovery.
