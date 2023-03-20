Perez signed a minor-league contract with the Athletics on Sunday.
The 32-year-old journeyman catcher isn't expected to contend for a long-term spot on the Athletics' 26-man active roster in 2023, but he could be needed for depth behind No. 1 option Shea Langeliers with Manny Pina (wrist) in line to open the season on the injured list. Yohel Pozo likely represents Perez's primary competition for the No. 2 role behind the dish. Perez spent the 2022 season in the Rockies organization and was a standout performer in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League, slashing .254/.341/.524 with 31 home runs and 87 RBI in 522 plate appearances.
