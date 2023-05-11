Perez went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Wednesday's loss to the Yankees.
Perez got Oakland on the board in the second inning with a solo shot of Jhony Brito. It's the second homer of the year for Perez, his first since April 12. The 32-year-old catcher has hit safely in four straight contests, though the home run was his first extra-base hit in eight games. Perez is now slashing .327/.390/.481 with six RBI and six runs scored through 59 plate appearances. While Perez's numbers are impressive in a vacuum, he doesn't have much fantasy value while backing up Shea Langeliers.