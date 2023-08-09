Perez (thumb) filled the designated hitter role in Triple-A Las Vegas' win over Sacramento on Tuesday, going 0-for-4 with an RBI groundout before being pinch hit for in the eighth inning.

Perez jumped back into game action for the first time since July 1 and appeared to get through his four plate appearances without issue. The veteran will likely next test out his recovering thumb on defense as the next step in his rehab assignment and could be back up with the big-league club before the middle of August.