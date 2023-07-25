Perez (thumb) was activated from the 10-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on Monday, per the MLB's transactions log.
Perez hasn't seen any action since July 1 after going down with a left thumb fracture, but he's since been activated and will now make his way to the minors. The White Sox are expected to announce a corresponding move prior to Tuesday's matchup with the Giants.
