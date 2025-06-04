Athletics' CJ Alexander: Dispatched to Triple-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Athletics optioned Alexander to Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday.
Since arriving in the big leagues May 23, Alexander has gone 3-for-17 with eight strikeouts across six games. His poor performance will now result in him heading back to Triple-A in favor of Max Muncy, who was recalled from Las Vegas in a corresponding move.
