The Athletics recalled Alexander from Triple-A Las Vegas on Friday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Alexander will provide some corner infield depth for the Athletics after Gio Urshela (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day IL on Friday. Alexander appeared in four regular-season games with the Athletics last season, going 1-for-8 at the plate with three strikeouts.
