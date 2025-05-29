Alexander isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game versus Toronto.
After making back-to-back starts at first base in the absence of Nick Kurtz (hip) and going 0-for-6 with three strikeouts, Alexander will grab a seat on the bench Thursday. His absence will put Logan Davidson at first base and ninth in the Athletics' batting order.
