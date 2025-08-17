Thomas went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Angels.

Thomas is starting to look comfortable in the majors, having hit safely in each of his last five games. He's also gone deep in two straight contests against the Angels. Overall, he's posted a .255/.298/.490 slash line with three homers, 12 RBI, eight runs scored and two stolen bases across 57 plate appearances in his first taste of the majors.