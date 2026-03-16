Thomas started in right field and went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Sunday's Cactus League loss to the Guardians.

Thomas opened the scoring, blasting a solo homer off Tanner Bibee that left the bat at 110.2 mph. Through 15 Cactus League appearances, he's hitting .250/.270/.472 with two doubles, two homers and eight RBI. Coming off a rookie campaign in which he slashed .225/.267/.417 with five doubles, six homers and 19 RBI in 49 games, Thomas is battling for a spot on the Athletics' bench as a reserve outfielder alongside Carlos Cortes.