Thomas went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run, a walk and four total runs scored in Saturday's 17-4 win over the Angels.

Thomas' homer stretched the Athletics' lead to 7-0 in just the second inning. The reserve outfielder has struggled to see steady playing time, though he hasn't helped his cause much by going just 3-for-22 over his previous nine games before Saturday's big performance. On the year, he has a .235/.287/.459 slash line with five homers, 17 RBI, 15 runs scored and two stolen bases over 95 plate appearances. Thomas will likely continue to see most of his playing time versus left-handed pitchers.