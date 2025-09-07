Athletics' Colby Thomas: Goes yard in romp
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thomas went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run, a walk and four total runs scored in Saturday's 17-4 win over the Angels.
Thomas' homer stretched the Athletics' lead to 7-0 in just the second inning. The reserve outfielder has struggled to see steady playing time, though he hasn't helped his cause much by going just 3-for-22 over his previous nine games before Saturday's big performance. On the year, he has a .235/.287/.459 slash line with five homers, 17 RBI, 15 runs scored and two stolen bases over 95 plate appearances. Thomas will likely continue to see most of his playing time versus left-handed pitchers.
More News
-
Athletics' Colby Thomas: Swats fourth homer•
-
Athletics' Colby Thomas: Sitting out third straight game•
-
Athletics' Colby Thomas: Receiving Sunday off•
-
Athletics' Colby Thomas: Blasts homer in win•
-
Athletics' Colby Thomas: Homers in three-hit effort•
-
Athletics' Colby Thomas: Swipes bag, plates two•