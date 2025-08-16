Thomas went 3-for-3 with a three-run home run and an additional run scored in Friday's 10-3 win over the Angels.

Thomas gave the Athletics a 4-1 lead in the third inning with his second homer of the season. Both of those long balls have come over his last six games, a span in which he's supplied nine RBI. Thomas is starting to claim a larger role for the Athletics, but it's unclear if he'll be able to hold a starting role against right-handed pitchers. He's batting .255 with a .749 OPS across 53 plate appearances after Friday's strong effort.