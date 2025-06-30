The Athletics selected Thomas' contract from Triple-A Las Vegas on Monday.

Regarded as one of the top prospects in the Athletics' farm system, Thomas will get his first taste of the big leagues after getting off to a blazing start to the season at Las Vegas. Over 348 plate appearances in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League, Thomas slashed .301/.368/.549 with 17 home runs and seven steals while striking out at a 26.1 percent clip. The 24-year-old is capable of playing all three outfield spots, but unless the Athletics are willing to scale back defensive standout Denzel Clarke's playing time in center field, the right-handed-hitting Thomas may have to settle for a short-side platoon role initially.