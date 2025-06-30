Athletics' Colby Thomas: Not starting against righty
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thomas is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Rays.
The Athletics summoned Thomas from Triple-A Las Vegas prior to their series opener versus the Rays, but the right-handed hitter is not in the lineup as Tampa sends righty Drew Rasmussen to the bump. There is not an obvious path to playing time for Thomas, so he may be relegated primarily to at-bats versus lefties for now.
